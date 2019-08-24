Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Increased Its Orix (IX) Stake; Bluespruce Investments LP Trimmed Position in Agilent Technologies (A) as Stock Price Declined

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.87 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 17,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 48,569 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 31,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 92,864 shares traded or 144.46% up from the average. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 336.20 BLN YEN (+2.1 %); 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Orix Jreit 8954.T -6 MTH results; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Rev Y2.86T Vs Y2.68T; 08/03/2018 – Scott Croul Named to Head Small Balance Loan Platform for RED Mortgage Capital, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 435.50 BLN YEN (+2.5 %); 29/03/2018 – Lanka Business: Japan’s Orix sells Sri Lanka LOLC stake for Rs.12.8Bn; 14/05/2018 – Stina Resources Ltd. Changes Name to CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc; 10/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – UPDATES ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES ORIX RATING TO A3, OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The Connecticut-based Sivik Glob Health Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.33% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 151 shares stake. South State Corporation has 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 3,206 shares. 3,879 are held by Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Com. Marshall Wace Llp owns 1.21M shares. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,397 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 24.77 million shares. Montag A & Assocs Inc owns 39,809 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.07% or 100,757 shares in its portfolio. Bp Plc owns 34,000 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 25,634 shares. Hahn Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 433,913 shares. 3,251 are owned by Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv. Shelton Management accumulated 334 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 12,502 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $176.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

