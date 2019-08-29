Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Increased Its Cyrusone (CONE) Position; Roadrunner Transportation Systems Has 1.71 Sentiment

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.45, from 0.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 24 funds started new and increased holdings, while 14 sold and trimmed stock positions in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. The funds in our database now own: 29.56 million shares, up from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc acquired 143,280 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 2.78M shares with $145.93 million value, up from 2.64 million last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $8.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 138,039 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN

Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. for 13.67 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 1.92 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Llc has 0% invested in the company for 50,896 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 87,536 shares.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $375.69 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 24 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $919,129 activity.

The stock increased 22.10% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 27,065 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) has declined 82.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Files Qtrly Reports for First Three Quarters of 2017 and Provides Business Update; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS FILES QUARTERLY REPORTS FOR FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2017 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – RRTS SEES FILING 2017 10-K, 1Q-18 10-Q IN 2Q18; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of 2017; 19/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation: Continuing to See Improvement in Rate Environment; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Revenue $1.53B; 16/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Loss $67.9M, or $1.77/Share; 08/03/2018 ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS-ON MARCH 1, ENTERED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG CO, ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., BROCKDALE INVESTMENTS LP

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $54 lowest target. $64’s average target is -10.90% below currents $71.83 stock price. CyrusOne had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of CONE in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 13.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,901 activity. Another trade for 1,955 shares valued at $99,901 was bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 83,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability has 2.27% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 2.78M shares. Illinois-based Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 58,673 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 167,964 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 6,884 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 61 shares. Penn Capital Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,157 shares. 354,875 were accumulated by Sei Invs Co. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 46 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.08 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 74,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.11% or 448,044 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).