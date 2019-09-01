Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA); Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Cortland Advisers Increased Stake

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 682,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 5.05M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.98 million, up from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 774,714 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 8,642 shares or 0.23% of the stock. St Germain D J has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,850 shares. Prtnrs Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,955 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,723 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ghp Invest Inc reported 15,651 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 5,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria has invested 0.25% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Trustmark State Bank Department reported 4,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has 5,707 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,887 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.14% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

