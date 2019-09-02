Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $183.07 Million; Stock Price Declined; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $396,768

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 09/04/2018 – Patrick Rucker: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 4.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,577 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 4.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund reported 81,406 shares stake. Security Trust Company stated it has 20,304 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory holds 21,178 shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 371,400 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP reported 1,240 shares. American Assets Inc owns 23.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.75M shares. Hsbc Public Lc has invested 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Green Square Lc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 50,234 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 20,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Lc reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Nbt National Bank N A Ny has 0.94% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 107,308 shares. Nomura owns 565,783 shares. Northeast Investment Management owns 14,427 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 5.78% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 70,855 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares to 19,808 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 44,922 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,709 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,062 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Connors Investor Ser stated it has 271,761 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or has 98,293 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communications accumulated 787,445 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Asset Management Grp stated it has 0.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 449.99 million shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Windward Mngmt Ca reported 574,864 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc reported 7.59M shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt reported 419,126 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.81 million shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs accumulated 0.38% or 934,455 shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 40,282 shares to 111,900 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.