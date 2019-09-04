Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Decreased By $59.81 Million Its Whirlpool (WHR) Position; Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (BUI) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (BUI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.60, from 2.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 11 cut down and sold positions in Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.79 million shares, up from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Utility & Infrastructure Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 72.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 453,127 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 173,369 shares with $23.04M value, down from 626,496 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $8.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 106,511 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05

Liberty Capital Management Inc. holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust for 14,230 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 196,355 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 158,972 shares. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 29,095 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock Utility&Infrastructure Trust declares $0.121 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF BUI: Is This Fund Worth Buying? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DDF Crashes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 17,439 shares traded. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $399.81 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 9,958 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Caprock Grp Inc Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 4,135 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Barnett & Company Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 799 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 602,638 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd holds 1,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 31,427 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Cornerstone holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Secor Cap Advsr Lp reported 4,414 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.28% or 30,000 shares. Millennium Ltd, New York-based fund reported 328,335 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 16.24% above currents $137.07 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Longbow. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.22 million for 8.88 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.