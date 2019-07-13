Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Cut Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $34.46 Million; Fnf (FNF) Holding Raised by Davenport & Company Llc

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 218,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 942,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.73 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Fnf (FNF) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 132,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.42 million, up from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Fnf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 1.28 million shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.04% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 51,363 shares. 26,169 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Carret Asset Lc accumulated 27,745 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 392,790 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.33M shares. 1.43 million were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation. 661 were accumulated by Motco. 11.43 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Archon Ptnrs Limited invested in 40,500 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Manikay Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 1.05M shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,740 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $189.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seb (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,664 shares, and cut its stake in Adbe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 320,629 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $156.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 143,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.06% or 146,932 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley holds 24,634 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Carroll Assoc Inc has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Parsons Cap Ri holds 1.1% or 63,248 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Hldgs accumulated 1.18 million shares. Cordasco Networks reported 160 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hartwell J M LP reported 4,600 shares. 36,500 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Segment Wealth Limited Co reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,309 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability owns 21,764 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 8.71M shares. Novare Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blair William And Il accumulated 0.11% or 108,479 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 2.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 34,090 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F had sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.