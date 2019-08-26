Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Stock Rose; Alpine Associates Management Has Decreased Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $1.06 Million as Market Value Rose

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 20,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.91M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.43. About 789,678 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 2.47M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 269,889 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $161.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 27,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 961,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Group accumulated 0.08% or 268,494 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co accumulated 2,121 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Ltd stated it has 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wetherby Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jennison Lc holds 0.24% or 1.23M shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 370,178 shares. 1,121 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 0.63% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 40,454 shares. The California-based Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 11,372 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.41% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aspen Inv reported 3,785 shares. Strategic accumulated 36,209 shares. 2.97 million are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Weatherly Asset Management L P, California-based fund reported 1,544 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.16 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 101,628 shares to 740,336 shares, valued at $135.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 787,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

