Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Share Price Rose; As Dtf Tax (DTF) Valuation Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Has Raised Holding by $1.89 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 138.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 145,573 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 250,857 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 105,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.27M market cap company. It closed at $14.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 195,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.70 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.78 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 31,646 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $161.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE) by 53,519 shares to 229,873 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 52,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).

