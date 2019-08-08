Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in At&T (T) as Share Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by American Economic Planning Group Inc

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $202.76. About 20.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 796,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 4.78M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.92M, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 19.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 363,168 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $171.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,040 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability. Gabelli Co Invest Advisers invested in 50,700 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 2.26 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.55% or 61,765 shares. Aull Monroe has invested 2.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd holds 3,451 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). D Scott Neal stated it has 36,164 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc invested in 170,680 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 85,315 shares. Axa stated it has 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rnc Capital Management Lc holds 1.06M shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Com reported 49,910 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bancorp has 200,205 shares. Boston Ltd Llc has 114,804 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 3.18M shares or 3.16% of the stock. Fiera Capital holds 469,258 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Novare Limited Liability Co invested in 72,412 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Strategic reported 1.75% stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Inc Limited Co reported 0.77% stake. Suncoast Equity Management owns 3.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,138 shares. Madrona Finance Llc invested in 5,467 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 217,803 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 101.00M shares. Capital Guardian Trust Company stated it has 789,567 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 147,665 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 194,844 shares. Jump Trading owns 22,072 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 56,932 shares to 10,548 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 302,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,329 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.