Santa Barbara Asset Management Decreased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $2.16 Million; Chatham Capital Group Has Boosted Its Getty Rlty New (GTY) Position by $576,544

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 31,984 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 21,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.88 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.39. About 5.22M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 26% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Getty Realty Corp. Acquires Six Properties for $17 Million – Business Wire” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 201,187 shares to 13,153 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Lsv Asset has 993,070 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 18,159 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited Com has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Strs Ohio stated it has 51,582 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). 32,196 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 213,907 shares. Chatham has 52,787 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 49,877 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 6,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 62,809 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 91,922 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 8,532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,089 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $125.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.25 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.