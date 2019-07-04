Santa Barbara Asset Management Decreased Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $1.48 Million; Market Value Rose; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Boosted Holding in Realpage (RP) by $3.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 64,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.32 million, up from 254,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.3. About 1.26M shares traded or 91.37% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 13,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.42 million, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.71M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $66.35 million activity. 150,000 shares were sold by WINN STEPHEN T, worth $7.99M on Tuesday, January 15.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 784,270 shares to 544,887 shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 25,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,688 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Management invested 0.72% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 3,185 shares stake. Frontier Capital Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 496,022 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 250,248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,257 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 128,077 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 136,900 shares. Synovus Fin Corp reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 17,736 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns Limited Partnership owns 97,152 shares. Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Voya Invest Lc holds 56,969 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.19% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 85,139 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,140 were reported by Etrade Limited Liability. 11,060 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Incorporated. Arbor Investment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Limited has invested 0.49% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Chatham Gp has 0.81% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 28,854 shares. 168,648 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel has 237,896 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 25,150 shares in its portfolio. Korea Corp owns 882,190 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.24% or 3,108 shares. The Indiana-based 1St Source Comml Bank has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx stated it has 1.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.34M shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co has invested 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Liberty Capital Mngmt owns 5,001 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 84,918 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $178.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.77 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.