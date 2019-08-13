Santa Barbara Asset Management Decreased Ingersoll (IR) Stake by $2.09 Million; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lifted Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.72. About 1.39 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA)

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 19,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.02M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.22. About 554,058 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City reported 0.68% stake. Us Bancorp De invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Paloma Prns Management Communications has invested 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 407,176 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Stifel Corp holds 0.03% or 104,867 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 679,600 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 10,648 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 237,593 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Ltd. M&T Financial Bank owns 104,751 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 23,002 are held by Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fenimore Asset has 381,008 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 655,614 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $115.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 40,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 8,444 shares. 173,451 are held by York Mngmt Glob Advsr Ltd. Moreover, Dsc LP has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 269,902 are held by Vontobel Asset Mngmt. Dowling And Yahnke Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP reported 72,679 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 11,016 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 0.08% or 144,694 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stanley holds 53,765 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 7,356 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Company reported 2,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Llc holds 0.17% or 1.62 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 9.14M shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).