Santa Barbara Asset Management Cut Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Stock Rose; Shareholder Sei Investments Company Has Upped Iberiabank (IBKC) Position

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 24.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 26,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,758 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 109,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 104,529 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 20,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.91M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $203.11. About 1.00M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,419 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $123.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 143,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Solar Stocks Are Taking Investors On a Wild Ride – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy assessed as having best-in-class preparedness, according to S&P Global Ratings’ methodology for environmental, social and governance factors – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Latest Risk in Renewable Energy Investing: Wind Droughts – The Motley Fool” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Danaher Corporation (DHR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 7 sales for $27,609 activity. $150,113 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares were sold by MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR. The insider COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $189,000 was made by Maples Ricky E on Tuesday, January 29. $972,530 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was bought by KOERNER JOHN E III on Tuesday, May 28. Another trade for 8,951 shares valued at $671,163 was made by BROWN MICHAEL J on Wednesday, January 30.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 50,299 shares to 180,050 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 68,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,547 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

