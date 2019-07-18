Santa Barbara Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) as Stock Price Rose; Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased Santander Consumer Usa Com (SC) Holding by $9.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Com (SC) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 451,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 941,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 172,057 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 508,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.30 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $101.22. About 139,784 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System has 21,821 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 51,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited invested in 506 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 71,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 13.53M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com reported 411,098 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Monarch Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 28,200 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.27% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Picton Mahoney Asset owns 758,519 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Qs Investors Limited Company holds 0.03% or 117,107 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Northern Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Cl A by 9,616 shares to 30,385 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamericano De Comer (NYSE:BLX) by 22,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SC’s profit will be $316.60M for 7.13 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 84,918 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $178.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 4,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $583.35M for 22.00 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 98,265 shares. Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 23 shares. Pggm Investments holds 784,392 shares. Bb&T Limited Company holds 211,932 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Crestwood Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP owns 4,075 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtn Limited has invested 1.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.44% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Principal Grp Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 902,563 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jackson Wealth Management Limited Co reported 0.29% stake. 70 are held by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Illinois-based Zacks Inv has invested 0.26% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 317,082 shares. First Natl Communications accumulated 5,087 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. The insider Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09M.