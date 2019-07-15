Santa Barbara Asset Management Boosted Phillips 66 (PSX) Position; Firefly Value Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding in Deere & Co (DE) by $336,762

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.99. About 1.64 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 195,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.70M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $100.93. About 1.86 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap holds 15,546 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 81 were accumulated by Csat Advisory Lp. Texas Yale stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 40,528 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 100,074 shares. Fruth Invest invested in 0.56% or 13,950 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.26% or 4,152 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 4,222 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Lc has 0.28% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 168,269 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Dakota Wealth holds 0.23% or 10,084 shares. Harvest Capital Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Barnett & Incorporated owns 2,025 shares. 71,965 are owned by Osborne Cap Management Ltd Company.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 508,613 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $134.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 491,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.08M for 14.66 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

