Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined; Atika Capital Management Trimmed Arista Networks (ANET) Position as Stock Value Declined

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 98.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 293,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,813 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252,000, down from 299,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 1.27M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – Sanofi’s CFO Contamine to retire later this year; 24/04/2018 – Meditope Receives BioLabs Golden Ticket Award From Sanofi to Advance Bioconjugation Technology Research; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi’s internal memo after a subpoena illustrates concerns over MS drug marketing; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 29/03/2018 – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018 ABLX.BT; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to invest €350 million in Canadian vaccine facility

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 28,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $228.57. About 326,593 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.79 billion for 10.05 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 17,567 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 7,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $169.27 million for 26.33 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 55,800 shares to 71,000 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

