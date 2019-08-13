Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $313,544; Greenlight Capital Decreased Its Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) as Share Value Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 7,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 299,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.24 million, up from 291,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 434,161 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 29/05/2018 – Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Sanofi to Use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual Disease in Active and Future lsatuximab Multiple Myeloma Trials; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi, Evotec team up for research on infectious diseases treatment; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 12/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi to invest €350 million in Canadian vaccine facility; 08/03/2018 – #3 Sanofi is jettisoning its infectious disease unit to Evotec – handing over cash, staff and a pipeline $SNY; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Transaction Expected to Close by End of 2018; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS SAID TO MULL PARTNERING WITH GIC FOR SANOFI UNIT

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 659,425 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 132,200 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 73,698 shares to 839,336 shares, valued at $46.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 25,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,957 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21 million for 17.79 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.04M were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Credit Suisse Ag owns 76,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd holds 3,880 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Par Cap Management Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Mufg Americas holds 0% or 185 shares. 857,920 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 39,716 shares. Element Cap reported 4,250 shares stake. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 250,755 shares. U S Investors has invested 0.49% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 637,570 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 183 shares. Premier Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 3,596 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,640 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

