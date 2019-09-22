Sanofi (SNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

Both Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi 43 0.00 N/A 1.97 21.12 China Pharma Holdings Inc. N/A 1.04 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sanofi and China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 0.00% 0% 0% China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -21.6%

Risk & Volatility

Sanofi is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.58. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.69 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sanofi and China Pharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.8% and 96.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.4% of Sanofi’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanofi -1.65% -4.29% -3.94% -3.07% -2.87% -3.94% China Pharma Holdings Inc. -1.24% -2.71% -13% -1.03% 12.28% 11.5%

For the past year Sanofi had bearish trend while China Pharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sanofi beats China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Sanofi researches, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic solutions. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for various cancers; Eloxatin, a platinum agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, a immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Lantus, Apidra, and Insuman human insulins; Toujeo, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; and Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug to treat cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and treatment of venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for patients with osteoarthritis; Stilnox for treatment of insomnia; and Allegra, an anti-histamine for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.