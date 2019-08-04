Sanofi (SNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi 43 0.00 N/A 1.97 21.12 Amgen Inc. 183 4.77 N/A 12.53 14.89

Demonstrates Sanofi and Amgen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Amgen Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sanofi. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Sanofi’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Amgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sanofi and Amgen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 0.00% 0% 0% Amgen Inc. 0.00% 61.4% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.58 beta means Sanofi’s volatility is 42.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Amgen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sanofi and Amgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 0 0 0.00 Amgen Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the average price target of Amgen Inc. is $215.86, which is potential 15.30% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sanofi and Amgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.8% and 80.1%. Insiders held roughly 16.4% of Sanofi’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Amgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanofi -1.65% -4.29% -3.94% -3.07% -2.87% -3.94% Amgen Inc. 6.15% 0.12% 5.93% 0.93% -2.12% -4.16%

For the past year Sanofi’s stock price has smaller decline than Amgen Inc.

Summary

Amgen Inc. beats Sanofi on 9 of the 11 factors.

Sanofi researches, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic solutions. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for various cancers; Eloxatin, a platinum agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, a immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Lantus, Apidra, and Insuman human insulins; Toujeo, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; and Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug to treat cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and treatment of venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for patients with osteoarthritis; Stilnox for treatment of insomnia; and Allegra, an anti-histamine for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.