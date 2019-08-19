Sanofi (SNY) Stake Has Upped by Dodge & Cox; Bridger Management Increases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.61M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 3.00 million shares traded or 39.73% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 06/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Is Less Sweet After Incyte’s Drug Sours; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 02/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 214,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 60.59 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 billion, up from 60.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 976,456 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 06/03/2018 – Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI’S OTC ASSETS SAID TO ATTRACT PE FIRMS, OTHER DRUGMAKERS; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: New Max SoloStar Pen Holds 900 Units of Toujeo; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi fires back at Roseanne: ‘racism is not a side effect’ of Ambien @BrittanyMeiling; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 21/03/2018 – Nordic Capital bows out of Sanofi EU generics unit auction; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: Toujeo Max SoloStar Will Launch in Retail Pharmacies Across the U.S. in 3Q; 24/04/2018 – Ex-Roche scientist Reed to head Sanofi R&D as Zerhouni retires

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 90,800 shares to 480,179 shares, valued at $37.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 7,331 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0% stake. Jane Street Group Ltd Co holds 12,185 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 150,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.02% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 7,210 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.55% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 0.45% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 6 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Lc. Exane Derivatives has 21,282 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 131,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 7,765 shares. Td Asset Inc has 84,241 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.04% or 222,568 shares.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 324,400 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $46.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 102,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.