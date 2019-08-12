Sanofi (SNY) Stake Has Raised by Regions Financial Corp; Hendershot Investments Increases Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,566 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 48,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 685,066 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 487.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 25,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 30,672 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 224,237 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 07/03/2018 – Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS DENGUE CONTINUES TO REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi is jettisoning its infectious disease unit to Evotec – handing over cash, staff and a pipeline $SNY @AmberTongPW; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT’S DEAL FOR SANOFI UNIT COULD BE ANNOUNCED SOON; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTAMINE DEPARTURE BY PHONE

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 26,025 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $130.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 208,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,620 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.85% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mcf Advsrs Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Curbstone Financial Management holds 0.89% or 25,440 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin And Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.03% or 818,932 shares in its portfolio. 30,997 were reported by Old National Commercial Bank In. 4,904 were accumulated by First Financial Corporation In. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 26,113 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca invested in 0.06% or 606,162 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2.3% or 34,577 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc invested in 466 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp reported 2,410 shares. Moreover, Provise Management Gru Ltd has 1.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Telos Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.94% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

