Sanofi (SNY) Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $307,560 as Share Price Declined; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Raised Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake by $1.42 Million as Share Price Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 886,814 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO GLOBAL DENGUE BURDEN REDUCTION; 07/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS SAID TO MULL PARTNERING WITH GIC FOR SANOFI UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi to Appoint Emmanuel Babeau as Independent Director; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 29/03/2018 – REG-Previously announced Tender Offers by Sanofi to acquire Ablynx will commence on April 4, 2018; 17/04/2018 – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.93. About 708,991 shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,096 shares to 3,068 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,552 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,760 shares to 380,970 shares, valued at $76.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,633 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.