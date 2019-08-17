Sanofi (SNY) Shareholder Provise Management Group Decreased Its Holding by $654,280 as Market Value Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Cambridge Financial Group Decreased Its Holding

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 14,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 119,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 134,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 976,456 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 29/05/2018 – China’s Ping An Group partners with Sanofi, facilitating the “Healthy China” initiative with smart healthcare; 24/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi Head of Global R&D Elias Zerhouni to retire; Company names John Reed to take over on July 1; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 07/03/2018 – Torrent Pharma Prepares EUR2 Billion Bid for Sanofi’s Zentiva -Mint; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL TENDER; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: New Max SoloStar Pen Holds 900 Units of Toujeo; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: Prospectus to Be Published April 3

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Syste; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 7,052 shares to 223,349 shares, valued at $17.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,030 are owned by Osborne Ptnrs Cap Ltd Liability Com. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 6,192 shares. Pinnacle Partners Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Security Trust has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh holds 12,030 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,155 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,118 shares stake. Wills Group holds 2.05% or 7,921 shares. 500 were reported by Motco. Davenport & Communications Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.88% or 185,150 shares. Grassi Investment Management has 58,356 shares. Main Street Research Ltd holds 720 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il holds 39,453 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware holds 5,130 shares. 30,750 are held by Grace And White New York.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.