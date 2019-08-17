Sanofi (SNY) Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreased Position by $1.49 Million as Stock Declined; Intl Fcstone (INTL) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Has Cut Holding as Share Value Rose

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 23,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 43,601 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 67,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $735.12M market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 61,385 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 33,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.13 million, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 976,456 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 22/05/2018 – Sanofi FDA to Review Zynquista(TM) (sotagliflozin) as Potential Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: Max SoloStar Holds More Insulin Than Any Other Long-Acting Insulin Pen; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONDUCT 1.5 BLN EUR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 66,975 shares to 252,692 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 705,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

