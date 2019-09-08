Sanofi (SNY) Share Price Declined While Cullinan Associates Boosted Position; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Boosted Stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) as Share Price Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35M shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 9,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 86,175 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 886,814 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharmaceuticals drops plan to buy Sanofi’s Europe business – Business Standard; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 10/04/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD; 30/05/2018 – “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication,” the French drugmaker posted on Wednesday; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Target Date For FDA Decision is October 28; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 18/04/2018 – Sanofi CFO Jerome Contamine to Depart Later This Year; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13,700 shares to 36,925 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK) by 3,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,053 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,474 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 473 shares. Naples Global Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 1,735 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited holds 0.2% or 83,085 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited stated it has 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 50,026 shares. Stonebridge Capital Inc has invested 0.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Private Trust Na holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,067 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 14,804 shares stake. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 76,514 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 82,204 shares. Holderness, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,421 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 481,336 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Com reported 1,415 shares stake.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 312,912 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $159.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 75,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).