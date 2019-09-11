Sanofi (SNY) Share Price Declined While Chou Associates Management Lowered Stake by $2.20 Million; As Universal Electronics (UEIC) Market Valuation Rose, Wellington Shields & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $822,140

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 1.27M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, SEES GROWTH IN H2; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 14/03/2018 – PRICED: SANOFI EU8B 6-PART BOND SALE; 24/04/2018 – Meditope Receives BioLabs Golden Ticket Award From Sanofi to Advance Bioconjugation Technology Research; 08/03/2018 – #3 Sanofi is jettisoning its infectious disease unit to Evotec – handing over cash, staff and a pipeline $SNY; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI CFO JEROME CONTAMINE TO STEP DOWN LATER THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi Chief Financial Officer Contamine Plans to Step Down; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 03/05/2018 – Genzyme Corporation, a SANOFI COMPANY | venglustat | N/A | 05/01/2018 | Treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi to Transfer Around 100 Employees to Evotec

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (UEIC) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 72,967 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 95,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Universal Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 59,152 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.72 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16,355 shares to 110,115 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 742.86% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.07 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $8.19M for 19.57 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -259.46% EPS growth.