Sanofi (SNY) Reaches $46.46 52-Week High; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Decreased By $484,554 Its Nike (NKE) Position

The stock of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) hit a new 52-week high and has $49.71 target or 7.00% above today’s $46.46 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $117.62B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $49.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.23B more. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 3.55M shares traded or 161.37% up from the average. Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: U.S. Regulatory Submission for Patients Ages 12-17 Planned for 3Q; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONTAMINE TO WORK WITH COMPANY ON FINDING A REPLACEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Completes Acquisition Of Bioverativ Inc; 27/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG – HAUCK JOINS BASILEA FROM SANOFI; 29/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Talks With Advent International to Sell Zentiva for EUR1.92 Bln; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharma may raise 15-bln rupees in bid for Sanofi generics business – Mint; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 206538 Company: SANOFI US SERVICES

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 20.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 5,838 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 22,755 shares with $1.91 million value, down from 28,593 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $135.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $70 lowest target. $93’s average target is 7.29% above currents $86.68 stock price. Nike had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, August 23. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.86B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.