Sanofi (SNY) Reaches $43.99 After 8.00% Up Move; HANSA MEDICAL AB MALMO ORDINARY SHARES (HNSBF) SI Increased By 1.81%

HANSA MEDICAL AB MALMO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) had an increase of 1.81% in short interest.

The stock of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.06% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99.

Hansa Medical AB , a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel immunomodulatory enzymes for transplantation and autoimmune diseases. The company has market cap of $548.35 million. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is Immunoglobulin G-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), a proprietary antibody-degrading enzyme for kidney transplant patients, as well as for other solid organ transplants and acute autoimmune indications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical stage product candidates include Novel immunoglobulin cleaving enzymes for Repeat dosing (NiceR) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; Endoglycosidae of Streptococcus pyogenes (EndoS), a novel therapy for antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases; and Enzyme based antibody Enhancement (EnzE), a cancer immunotherapy.

Sanofi researches, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic solutions. The company has market cap of $110.03 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. It has a 22.68 P/E ratio. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.