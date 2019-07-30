Sanofi (SNY) Market Value Declined While Provise Management Group Has Decreased Stake; Chartist Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised by $172.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69M, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 14,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 134,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 2.30 million shares traded or 46.53% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 13/04/2018 – Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit; 04/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – European Target Adds Sanofi, Cuts Roche; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Negotiations with Advent International for Sale of Sanofi’s Zentiva; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 24/04/2018 – SANOFI HEAD OF GLOBAL R&D ELIAS ZERHOUNI TO RETIRE; COMPANY NAMES JOHN REED TO TAKE OVER ON JULY 1; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi fires back at Roseanne: ‘racism is not a side effect’ of Ambien @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,840 shares to 59,981 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 47,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H invested 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The accumulated 1.01% or 713,712 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 7.11 million shares. Bessemer Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.75 million shares. New York-based Karpas Strategies has invested 2.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 40,000 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. 205,304 were reported by Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. 42,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 226,036 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 27,722 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Moreover, Finance Advisory Service has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,001 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 75,011 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life invested in 0.88% or 58,991 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc invested in 37,214 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbr Prns Ltd Co stated it has 18,638 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 243 shares to 5,117 shares, valued at $781.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) by 516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,424 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.