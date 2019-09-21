Sanofi (SNY) Holding Held by Citigroup Inc; Altfest L J & Company Has Boosted Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $495,440 as Stock Price Rose

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 92.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 9,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 4,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 9.81M shares traded or 70.79% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: WALMART-FLIPKART AGREEMENT WAS MADE TUESDAY NIGHT JAPAN TIME; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers to Foot College Tuition Bills for U.S. Employees; 10/04/2018 – WALMART AND POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart co-founder likely to quit after Walmart takeover; 22/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CONFIRMS SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE IN FLIPKART TO WALMART

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 518.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 38,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 46,382 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 3.55 million shares traded or 159.23% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 24/04/2018 – SANOFI HEAD OF GLOBAL R&D ELIAS ZERHOUNI TO RETIRE; COMPANY NAMES JOHN REED TO TAKE OVER ON JULY 1; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI AND ABLYNX ANNOUNCE THE SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF THE INITIAL TENDER OFFER PERIOD FOR ABLYNX AND COMMENCEMENT OF SQUEEZE-OUT; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi Head of Global R&D Elias Zerhouni to retire; Company names John Reed to take over on July 1

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bandwidth Inc by 22,047 shares to 4,423 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 8,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,128 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ifrah Fincl holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,304 shares. Bridges Invest Incorporated owns 46,553 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Mechanics Retail Bank Department reported 24,958 shares stake. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Lc invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cap Advsrs Ok owns 23,044 shares. 8,722 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio. Sterling Advisors Ltd Liability Adv invested 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 0.56% or 972,968 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Ser reported 1.96% stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 3,050 shares. 7,350 were accumulated by Cim Inv Mangement. Conning holds 1.53% or 418,806 shares. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 430,011 shares. Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 1.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 16,920 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 9,361 shares to 5,544 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 10,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,950 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity.