Sanofi (SNY) Holder King Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $808,400; Park Avenue Securities Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Share Value Declined

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, down from 3,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $11.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1809.97. About 1.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 738,441 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ping An Group partners with Sanofi, facilitating the “Healthy China” initiative with smart healthcare; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS FILINGS SUBMITTED FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN; 30/05/2018 – Ambien maker trolls Roseanne Barr: ‘Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication’; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 08/03/2018 – Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 17/04/2018 – Advent International enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Zentiva, Sanofi’s European generics business; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $334.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,927 shares to 39,617 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Ijh (IJH).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 121 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 8,897 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pecaut holds 0.14% or 107 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Com invested in 5,455 shares or 1.26% of the stock. 6,073 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot Incorporated. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 931 shares. Freestone Hldgs Lc reported 0.57% stake. Herald Inv Management owns 1,165 shares. 654 are owned by Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc. Avenir has invested 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Agricole S A invested 1.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 17,619 are owned by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. Sands Llc owns 7.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.28 million shares. Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested in 12.85% or 119,352 shares.

