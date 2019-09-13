Sanofi (SNY) Holder King Wealth Management Group Has Cut Holding; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Cut Position by $2.58 Million

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 1.56 million shares traded or 10.65% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS LIONEL GUERIN, CURRENT CFO, WILL TAKE UP NEW ROLE WITHIN SANOFI GROUP AND WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Target Date For FDA Decision is October 28; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 27/05/2018 – Beactica Signs Three-Year Extension Agreement With Sanofi; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 30,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 47,767 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 2.45 million shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.84 billion for 9.69 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $334.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,173 shares to 84,749 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Fbnd by 8,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV).

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New Com by 12,464 shares to 76,029 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Pacific Etf (VPL) by 8,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $509.51 million for 24.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 796,597 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd accumulated 80,417 shares. Indiana Tru & Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Captrust Financial Advisors reported 10,372 shares. Ariel Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 132,284 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd reported 334,427 shares. Strs Ohio has 709,315 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 834 are owned by Shine Inv Advisory Serv. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.05% or 38,873 shares. Nuwave Management holds 5,421 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 907 shares. 722 were accumulated by Parkside Comml Bank And Trust. Wetherby Asset Management Inc accumulated 9,171 shares. Cordasco Networks, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56 shares. Korea Inv Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).