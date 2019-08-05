Sanofi (SNY) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Cut Its Stake; Union Pacific Co (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Swedbank Has Decreased Its Holding by $672,342

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 34,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 64,526 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 99,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 526,624 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharma readies 2 bln euros binding offer for Sanofi’s European unit – Mint; 24/04/2018 – SANOFI HEAD OF GLOBAL R&D ELIAS ZERHOUNI TO RETIRE; COMPANY NAMES JOHN REED TO TAKE OVER ON JULY 1; 07/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sanofi may seek U.S. approval for Dengvaxia despite Philippines outrage; 06/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Backs 2018 View; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI SEEKS `BOLT-ON’ ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 29/05/2018 – Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Sanofi to Use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual

Swedbank decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co (UNP) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 4,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 705,216 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.91 million, down from 709,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Union Pacific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $168.91. About 1.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Consider Sanofi (SNY) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA accepts Sanofi’s isatuximab application for multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lexicon down 32% after hours on Sanofi exit from sotagliflozin collaboration – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi (SNY) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.5% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.38 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 65,555 shares. Moreover, Beach Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,830 shares. 23,973 were accumulated by Capital Planning Limited Liability Corp. Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.72% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 10,128 shares. Mackay Shields reported 228,513 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,607 shares. Wilkins Counsel holds 0.57% or 11,325 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Co holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 56,707 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 1,350 shares. Horrell Management Incorporated stated it has 89,811 shares. Sather Fin, Texas-based fund reported 136,193 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 31,605 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 49,647 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $120.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 244,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).