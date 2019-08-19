Sanofi (SNY) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Cut Holding by $2.70 Million as Market Value Declined; Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Position by $2.32 Million as Stock Price Declined

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 61 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 10,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448.65 million, down from 10,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 976,456 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 13/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID CLOSING IN ON DEAL FOR SANOFI’S GENERICS UNIT:FT; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.78 BLN RUPEES VS 5.13 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIDENT IN DENGVAXIA’S SAFETY AND PROVEN POTENTIAL TO REDUCE DENGUE DISEASE BURDEN IN ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – Sanofi CFO Jerome Contamine to Depart Later This Year; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: U.S. Regulatory Submission for Patients Ages 12-17 Planned for 3Q; 06/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 07/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-SANOFI TO DECIDE WITHIN TWO MONTHS WHETHER TO FILE APPLICATION FOR DENGUE VACCINE DENGVAXIA IN THE U.S-HEAD OF VACCINES UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 416,289 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,192 shares to 83,967 shares, valued at $10.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).