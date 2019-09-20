Sanofi (SNY) Holder Chou Associates Management Lowered Holding by $9.80 Million as Stock Declined; As Kroger Co (KR) Shares Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Upped Its Stake by $1.03 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 91.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 228,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, down from 248,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 985,699 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi: First-quarter 2018 Business EPS up 1.4% at CER; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 07/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sanofi may seek U.S. approval for Dengvaxia despite Philippines outrage; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 56.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 48,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 135,173 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 86,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 9.97M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 17/05/2018 – Kroger and Ocado have sealed a deal to develop online delivery; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON 2018 EARNINGS, AND TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.85B for 9.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “32 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SNY or PFE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Happify Health and Sanofi Sign Global Agreement to Bring Prescription Digital Mental Health Therapeutics to Individuals with Multiple Sclerosis – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European advisory group backs expanded use of Dupixent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kroger Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kroger unveils plant-based collection – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Kroger (KR) PT Raised to $30 at Pivotal Research – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,991 shares to 9,319 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,660 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.