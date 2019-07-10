Sanofi (SNY) Holder Chou Associates Management Lowered Holding as Share Price Declined; As United Nat Foods (UNFI) Share Price Declined, Redwood Capital Management Upped Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 152,091 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 472,181 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to invest €350 million in Canadian vaccine facility; 08/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi Completes Acquisition of Bioverativ Inc; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 07/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report; 15/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV FOR $105/SHR IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: Prospectus to Be Published April 3; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested in 12,959 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 16,480 shares. Blackrock reported 7.51 million shares. 1.59 million are owned by State Street. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Company holds 177,585 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 61,606 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Grp Incorporated One Trading LP reported 0% stake. Hsbc Holdings Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Ameriprise accumulated 296,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Management holds 0% or 1,866 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 50,642 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 49,305 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 73,664 shares.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 29,300 shares to 875,000 shares, valued at $36.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

