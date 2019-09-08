Sanofi (SNY) Holder Chou Associates Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.20 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Novartis A G (NVS) Market Valuation Rose, Fiduciary Trust Company Has Decreased Holding by $376,416

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 886,814 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 27/05/2018 – BEACTICA SIGNS THREE-YEAR EXTENSION PACT W/ SANOFI; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 12/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi to invest €350 million in Canadian vaccine facility; 14/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Aubagio Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Betaseron Advances: MS; 06/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – Sanofi and Ping An Form Strategic Partnership to Actively Support “Healthy China 2030”; 14/05/2018 – ABLYNX: SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – PER THE PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT, THE TARGET ACTION DATE IS JANUARY 28, 2019; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi to Transfer Around 100 Employees to Evotec; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: FDA Approves Toujeo Max SoloStar

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 3,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 104,809 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, down from 108,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.22M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Glaxo to Buy Novartis JV Stake (Video); 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS COMFORTABLE WITH AVXS DATA FROM APRIL 25 AAN CONF; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS DOESN’T HAVE AN OUT IF THERE IS UNEXPECTED AVXS EVENT; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DEAL WILL NOT DO MUCH TO IMPROVE NOVARTIS’S CREDIT METRICS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS AND WE EXPECT COMPANY TO CONTINUE OPERATING WITH A LEVERAGE; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL SANDOZ IN PACT W/ PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP,; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB SHOW RELIABLE 12-WK TREATMENT; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE DOVITINIB; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT THAT AVXS-101, IF APPROVED, WILL ONLY HAVE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT ON NOVARTIS’S EBITDA AND CREDIT METRICS FROM 2020 ONWARDS; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved to Treat Children

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 17,797 shares to 35,674 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

