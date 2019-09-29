Sanofi (SNY) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding; Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Saia (SAIA) as Share Value Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 4,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 32,812 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 37,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.16. About 229,282 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 71,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 60,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.85M shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019; 22/05/2018 – Sanofi FDA to Review Zynquista(TM) (sotagliflozin) as Potential Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes; 16/04/2018 – COOPER-VEMEDIA ACQUIRES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FROM SANOFI; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE OF EXECUTING CORPORATE CARVE-OUTS AND WILL WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH SANOFI TO FORM A NEW INDEPENDENT OPERATION; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Negotiations with Advent International for Sale of Sanofi’s Zentiva; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 More Gene Therapy Stocks on Big Pharma’s Buyout Radar – The Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” published on March 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Tumbled 12% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regeneron Priced Right For Long-Term Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi (SNY) Q4 Earnings Top, Genzyme Unit Drives Sales Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc by 6,200 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 29,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $32.38 million for 18.83 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 19,575 shares to 71,917 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centennial Resource Development Inc Class A by 88,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO).

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Saia files $15 million in building permits filed for facility at East Raines and Prescott Roads. – Memphis Business Journal” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia Provides First Quarter LTL Operating Data – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Saia Set to Open Four Terminals Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saia Provides Second Quarter LTL Operating Data – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Reports First Quarter Earnings per Share of $0.85 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.