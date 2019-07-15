Sanofi (SNY) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Trimmed Stake by $1.49 Million; Redwood Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $618,579

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 5,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,128 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50 million, down from 238,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 33,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.13 million, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 2.41M shares traded or 62.03% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONDUCT 1.5 BLN EUR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: U.S. Regulatory Submission for Patients Ages 12-17 Planned for 3Q; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sanofi may seek U.S. approval for Dengvaxia despite Philippines outrage; 29/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to Invest EUR350M in Canadian Vaccine Facility; 15/03/2018 – Sanofi successfully prices EUR 8 billion of bond issues; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mf (NYSE:TSM) by 62,894 shares to 154,753 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 6.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.74 per share. SNY’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.96 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.