Sanofi (SNY) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Position by $10.31 Million as Share Price Declined; Connors Investor Services Boosted Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $2.36 Million; Stock Price Rose

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 239,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.40 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 1.27M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 22/05/2018 – SANOFI – TARGET FDA ACTION DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS ANTICIPATED TO BE MARCH 22, 2019; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ADVENT ARE SAID TO COMPETE FOR SANOFI’S ZENTIVA; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 17/04/2018 – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL TENDER; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 24/04/2018 – UK bans Sanofi epilepsy drug without pregnancy prevention plan; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 9,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 51,520 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98 million, up from 42,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $253.18. About 1.26 million shares traded or 29.09% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 40,748 shares to 94,916 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enel Chile S A by 999,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.84B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 19,264 shares to 44,890 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 22,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,238 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

