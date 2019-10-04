Sanofi (SNY) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Major and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi 44 1.80 2.23B 1.97 21.12 Pfizer Inc. 36 2.66 5.52B 1.81 21.51

Table 1 highlights Sanofi and Pfizer Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pfizer Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sanofi. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sanofi has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 5,049,818,840.58% 0% 0% Pfizer Inc. 15,414,688,634.46% 17.4% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sanofi has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Pfizer Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sanofi and Pfizer Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 0 0 0.00 Pfizer Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 3.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sanofi and Pfizer Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.8% and 74.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.4% of Sanofi’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Pfizer Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanofi -1.65% -4.29% -3.94% -3.07% -2.87% -3.94% Pfizer Inc. -9.44% -11.26% -4.73% -6.59% 0.65% -11.02%

For the past year Sanofi’s stock price has smaller decline than Pfizer Inc.

Summary

Pfizer Inc. beats Sanofi on 10 of the 14 factors.

Sanofi researches, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic solutions. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for various cancers; Eloxatin, a platinum agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, a immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Lantus, Apidra, and Insuman human insulins; Toujeo, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; and Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug to treat cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and treatment of venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for patients with osteoarthritis; Stilnox for treatment of insomnia; and Allegra, an anti-histamine for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care. This segment offers products primarily under the Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lyrica, Enbrel, Viagra, Ibrance, Xtandi, Advil, and Centrum brands. The EH segment offers products that will lose or have lost marketing patent protection; branded generic products; sterile injectable products; biosimilars; and infusion systems. It provides products under the Lipitor, Premarin family, Norvasc, Lyrica, Celebrex, and Pristiq brand names. This segment also engages in contract manufacturing business. The company has licensing agreements with Cellectis SA and AstraZeneca plc; and collaborative agreements with Eli Lilly & Company and Merck KGaA. It also has a research collaboration and license agreement with HitGen Ltd. to build and screen DNA-encoded libraries in order to discover small molecule leads to be used in drug development; collaboration with Merck and Corning for pharma glass packaging project; and an agreement with InSphero AG to develop a predictive toxicology assay using InSphero 3D InSight human liver microtissues for predicting drug induced liver injury. The company serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as centers for disease control and prevention. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.