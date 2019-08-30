Sanofi (SNY) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Drug Manufacturers – Major company, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sanofi has 7.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 56.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Sanofi has 16.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Sanofi and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Sanofi and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi N/A 43 21.12 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Sanofi has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Sanofi is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sanofi and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.59 2.75

As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 66.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sanofi and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanofi -1.65% -4.29% -3.94% -3.07% -2.87% -3.94% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Sanofi has -3.94% weaker performance while Sanofi’s competitors have 19.49% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.58 shows that Sanofi is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sanofi’s rivals have beta of 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sanofi does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sanofi’s competitors beat Sanofi on 7 of the 6 factors.

Sanofi researches, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic solutions. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for various cancers; Eloxatin, a platinum agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, a immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Lantus, Apidra, and Insuman human insulins; Toujeo, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; and Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug to treat cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and treatment of venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for patients with osteoarthritis; Stilnox for treatment of insomnia; and Allegra, an anti-histamine for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.