Sanofi Sa (SNY) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $4.91 Million as Shares Declined; Freeport (FCX) Position Maintained by Masters Capital Management Llc

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 976,456 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit – FT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Cemiplimab is Potential Treatment For Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 29/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 17/05/2018 – Sanofi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS SAID TO MULL PARTNERING WITH GIC FOR SANOFI UNIT

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 18.37 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Rev $4.87B; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 360,918 shares to 530,175 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 86,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 244,653 shares stake. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 121,044 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Highland Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 203,126 shares stake. Howe Rusling holds 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 630 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.1% or 352,271 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 253,490 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 547,142 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 943,386 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 54 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C also bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday, June 6.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 800,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 36,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,905 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).