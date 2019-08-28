Sanofi Aventis (SNY) Holder St James Investment Company Decreased Its Holding by $2.14 Million as Valuation Declined; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increased Stake by $1.42 Million as Stock Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 12,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 52,706 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 40,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 577,680 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Aventis (SNY) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 48,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.04 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Aventis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 900,025 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ping An Group partners with Sanofi, facilitating the “Healthy China” initiative with smart healthcare; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV FOR $105/SHR IN CASH; 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to invest €350 million in Canadian vaccine facility; 10/04/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD; 24/04/2018 – #2 Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sanofi at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Negative; 24/04/2018 – Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed $SNY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Legal & General Grp Pcl invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 18,287 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 6,218 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Svcs Corporation accumulated 41 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication stated it has 13,742 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 3.79 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 152,719 shares. Contravisory Investment Management holds 0.16% or 3,608 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Reilly Advsr Lc accumulated 0.01% or 778 shares. 3,619 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bank. 2,890 are owned by Farmers Fincl Bank.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6,283 shares to 25,076 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 16,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,941 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares to 122,695 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).