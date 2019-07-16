Sanmina (SANM) Stake Has Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc; Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 104.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 28,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,360 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 27,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 287,212 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 2.70% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 37,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,863 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 73,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 57,787 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $18.05M for 12.90 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc accumulated 18,290 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 421,410 shares. Alphaone Services Ltd Co invested 1.05% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Van Den Berg Management I reported 0.24% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Punch & Associate Invest Mgmt has invested 1.1% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). First Mercantile holds 0.02% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 2,954 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 72,054 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt reported 39,135 shares. Globeflex Capital LP owns 17,095 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Walthausen Communication Limited owns 305,841 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 64,540 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 2,526 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 55,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

