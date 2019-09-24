Sanmina (SANM) Stake Boosted by Sadoff Investment Management Llc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Benedict Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $363,090

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 25,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 930,187 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.17M, up from 904,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 196,727 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 21.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

