Sanmina (SANM) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trimmed Its Position by $459,200; Glendon Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding in Cvr Partners LP (UAN)

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.0032 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6768. About 27,707 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Sanmina Corp (SANM) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 80,400 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 96,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Sanmina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 151,884 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 13,100 shares to 86,273 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

