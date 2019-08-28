Sanmina (SANM) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $703,360 as Share Price Declined; Autonomy Capital LP Holds Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 25,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 136,976 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 162,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 185,057 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM)

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 231,426 shares traded or 88.11% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDJM leads financial gainers, CNFinance Holdings the only loser – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trumpâ€™s â€˜tax scamâ€™: Some taxpayers get unwelcome surprise after filing returns – Yahoo Finance” published on February 11, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “More Americans owed the IRS money after Trumpâ€™s sweeping tax reform – MarketWatch” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K MOVADO GROUP INC For: Aug 28 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Uber Limitations On Vehicle Ownership Replacement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 19,000 shares to 78,456 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 736,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc.

More notable recent Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sanmina Corp (SANM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 9th – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sanmina Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bloominâ€™ Brands Inc (BLMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 43,821 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Secor LP has invested 0.13% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). First Ltd Partnership owns 14,022 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp reported 961,541 shares. Whittier has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Shellback Cap Lp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 113,814 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research owns 55,360 shares. Connable Office Inc accumulated 11,197 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 15,168 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 41,702 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 26,439 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 452 shares.