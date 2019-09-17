Sanmina (SANM) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Position; As 3M Co Common (MMM) Share Price Declined, Holder Country Trust Bank Lowered by $11.08 Million Its Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 50,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 187,426 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 136,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 177,862 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (MMM) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 64,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,273 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 65,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.67. About 2.27M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 11,899 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 22,685 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Inc holds 0.15% or 820,263 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 21,663 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & Communication holds 7,622 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd reported 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 4,286 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Co, a Us-based fund reported 22,119 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 2,340 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fund Mgmt has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc reported 1,785 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG) by 17,244 shares to 623,921 shares, valued at $69.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Company Common (NYSE:WFC) by 635,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc.

