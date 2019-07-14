Sanmina (SANM) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Increased Position by $534,800 as Share Price Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Rbf Capital Has Trimmed by $4.88 Million Its Holding

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,770 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 73,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 628,954 shares traded or 59.93% up from the average. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 2.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 50,328 shares. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 15,044 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Clarivest Asset Management stated it has 0.06% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). D E Shaw reported 952,041 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). The New York-based Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.1% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Schroder Investment Gp reported 28,899 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 477,218 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil holds 0% or 14 shares. Zpr Investment Mgmt owns 1.68% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 29,645 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.31% stake. Sector Pension Board holds 82,707 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI) by 144,490 shares to 163,835 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sanmina Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zscaler Could Come Under Pressure When Lockup Expires – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Sanmina Retires 4.375% Senior Secured Notes With Proceeds From New Term Loan – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sanmina Corporation (SANM) CEO Michael Clarke on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sanmina adds Liebel as chief operating officer, president – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 10,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC).